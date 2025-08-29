Dons boss shares fond memories of Walsall's Sadler ahead of clash

The MK Dons boss looks ahead to tomorrow’s game at Stadium MK against Walsall

Paul Warne admitted he was heartbroken for Walsall Mat Sadler after missing out on promotion from League Two in the play-off final last season.

Sadler was a player at Rotherham when MK Dons boss Warne was a fitness coach for the Millers, and the pair have remained friends ever since. Walsall were at one stage 14 points clear atop League Two, but a dismal run in the final four months of the season saw them drop out of the automatic spots on the final day of the season before missing out in the play-off final too.

Full of admiration for Sadler, Warne will cross paths with him on Saturday when Walsall visit Stadium MK.

“I’m biased, I love their manager,” Warne said. “I love Sally, he’s a great kid. He was brilliant when he played for Rotherham when I was a coach and I’ve kept in touch with him since. I was heartbroken for him when they didn’t make it last season. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, it’s a slog. Unfortunately, it just slid away from them.

“I remember how well he conducted himself after losing at Wembley, and Wembley is a horrific place to lose a game of football. As a man, his values are excellent.

“I can’t take full credit for him, I was the fitness coach with him so I had nothing to do with his career other than shouting at him for not running enough.”

Heading the relatively short way to MK1 on Saturday, Walsall sit seventh in League Two with three wins and two defeats to their name. And after last season’s experience of missing out, Warne believes the Saddlers will once again be up there at the sharp end this term.

He continued: “They’ve started the season well as you’d expect, and I think they’ll be in the top six. They’re organised, they like a 3-5-2, they come after you and their centre-halves like inside runs. They’re hard to break down, can sit in but counter press really well, and they’re a real goal threat.

“They’ve got a bit of everything, and their experience last year probably makes them better. They’ll be more aware of the fluctuations of the season.”