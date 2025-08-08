Dons boss wary of physical Barrow's threats ahead of clash

Paul Warne | Getty Images

The MK Dons head coach spoke ahead of Saturday’s clash with Barrow

Paul Warne admitted researching teams at this point in the season offers precious little insight into teams as his MK Dons side prepare to take on Barrow on Saturday.

With only one competitive game under their belts so far, the Dons head coach said watching how Barrow setup has been strictly limited to their opening day defeat to Chesterfield last weekend, and admitted it may be a completely different story when the Bluebirds take to home soil at Holker Street.

Warne, whose Derby County side were beaten on penalties in the Carabao Cup in Cumbria this time last year, said at this stage of the season it is tough to get a gauge on opposition teams but feels he has a rough idea of what to expect from Andy Whing’s men.

He said: “We’ve watched their game against Chesterfield, and they looked really difficult to break down, and then in the final 20 minutes, they really went for it. They’re a physical threat at the top of the pitch, they’ve got pace and nearly scored on the counter-attack.

“In that game away from home could be different to how they play at home. At Chesterfield, they let them have the ball, but had a mid-block and caused them problems.

“I think I know what shape they will play, but they could come out from the offset and go for it, or dip their toe in the waters and see how it goes.

“They won’t have one way of playing, and both managers go into the game a little less aware of each other than they would have in a few weeks time.”

He continued: “I took Derby up there last year in the League Cup and lost on penalties, so I’m well aware of the surroundings, the pitch was amazing and it will suit both teams.

“I’m looking forward to the next game, because at this stage we’re still looking to get games under our belts. It’s good to get minutes into players and after three or four weeks you start to get a feel for where you’re at.”