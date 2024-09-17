Dons boss Williamson linked with switch to another League Two side
MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson has been linked with a move back north to Carlisle United to take up the vacant manager’s seat.
Parting company with Paul Simpson at the end of August, Carlisle have lost seven of eight games this season and sit 22nd in League Two, two placed below Dons.
Former Newcastle United defender and Gateshead boss Williamson is no stranger to the north of England, still living in the north-east.
Journalist Alan Nixon reported Williamson was top of Carlisle’s wishlist, with owner Tom Piatak saying the club had identified a new manager and sporting director and were close to announcing both.
Dons meanwhile are in action against Colchester United this evening in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, eager to get their first away win of the season under their belt.
