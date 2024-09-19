Dons boss Williamson set for Carlisle United switch, claim reports

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

The new owners at MK Dons could be on the hunt for a new head coach

MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson is set to be unveiled as Carlisle United manager later today, reports claim.

The former Newcastle United defender and Gateshead boss drew interest from the Cumbrians on Monday with the rumours circulating a day later as Dons prepared for their Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash against Colchester United.

While Williamson was coy on the rumours that night, reports now claim the head coach has agreed terms at Brunton Park.

Dons’ sporting director Liam Sweeting too was linked with a move to the north west to join Williamson in a similar role to the one he does at Stadium MK, but it is understood he was not keen on the switch.

The move would come after Dons have made a dismal start to the season, losing six of eight games after their record-breaking defeat in the play-offs to Crawley Town to end their promotion hopes last May.