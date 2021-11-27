MK Dons put Morecambe to the sword as they scored twice in each half to win 4-0

A comfortable MK Dons side shoved Morecambe to one side with a 4-0 win at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.

Mo Eisa, returning to the side in place of injured Max Watters fired Dons ahead after 23 minutes, before a great second from Matt O’Riley five minutes before half-time put them in the ascendency.

While Morecambe threatened to get back into it by forcing Andrew Fisher into a couple of good saves, Harry Darling’s 64th minute header and O’Riley’s wonderful second with eight minutes to go ensured a fine win for Liam Manning’s side, who climbed to sixth in League One.

After hobbling out of the game at Hillsborough on Tuesday, Max Watters missed out at Morecambe as Liam Manning made four changes to his side. David Kasumu picked up an injury in training and also missed out, while Aden Baldwin and Hiram Boateng dropped to the bench as Harry Darling, Josh McEachran, Ethan Robson and Mo Eisa came into the side.

Morecambe were without 13-goal striker Cole Stockton heading into the game, in which manager Stephen Robinson laid out his game plan ahead of kick-off in the media, and he stuck to his word as the hosts offered Dons the opportunity to take control of the game.

They took full advntage too as they went in 2-0 up at the break without any real concerns. While the pitch did not allow for a quick and flowing encounter, Dons adapted to the gusty conditions well.

Though not their best performance of the season, it was plenty though as Mo Eisa rolled Dons in front after 23 minutes. With Scott Twine and Daniel Harvie combining for Matt O'Riley to unleash in behind, the striker did brilliantly to lose the attentions of Morecambe skipper Anthony O'Connor before slotting home.

The second came five minutes before the break when Harvie's cross into the Morecambe caused havoc, and falling nicely for O'Riley, he was able to roll the ball onto his right foot before finding the net from 10-yards.

In control of the scoreline at the very least, Dons almost invited the pressure from Morecambe in the opening stages of the second half and twice needed Andrew Fisher to bail them out as first he denied Arthur Gnahoua - a change at half time - before then flying to his right to keep out Alfie McCalmont's fierce strike from the edge of the box.

To settle the nerves though, their third goal coming on 64 minutes, effectively put the game to bed as Harry Darling headed Scott Twine's corner past Jokill Andresson.

Never really needing to trouble themselves further, Dons looked comfortable to cruise their way to victory in the final 20 minutes or so, but Morecambe kept the pressure up in a bid to get on the scoreboard, but with eight minutes to go they were hit again as Dons added a fourth.

Twine was once again involved as he raced clear on the left-hand side, and he waited patiently for O'Riley to catch up, rolling it to him on the edge of the box for the former Fulham man to bent it brilliantly into the net.

It could have been more too, had Peter Kioso found the target after skinning Greg Leigh, while Troy Parrott came off the bench to almost tee up Eisa for his second.

Referee: Rebecca Welch

Morecambe: Andresson, McLaughlin (Gibson 46), Leigh, O'Connor, Jones, McDonald, Delaney, Ayunga, McLoughlin, McCalmont, Duffus (Gnahoua 46)

Subs not used: Da Silva Mendes, Diagouraga, Phillips, Cooney, Wootton

MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington, O'Hora, Darling, Kioso, Harvie, McEachran, Robson (Boateng 64), O'Riley (Parrott 89), Twine, Eisa (Brown 90)

Subs not used: Ravozzili, Jules, Baldwin, Watson