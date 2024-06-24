Dons' Bristol Street Motors Trophy opponents revealed
The fixtures will be revealed on Wednesday ahead of the U21s draw on Thursday
MK Dons will face Colchester United and Leyton Orient in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy this season.
Drawn in Group E of the Southern Section, Dons must wait on their U21 opponent, who will be drawn on Thursday afternoon (2.30pm, live on Sky Sports News).
The U21s teams Dons could host are: Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Tottenham or West Ham.
Dons will also find out whether they travel to either Colchester or Leyton Orient when the fixtures are officially released on Wednesday morning.
