Dons can afford no distractions during their final two games

Harry Darling said MK Dons can only afford to concentrate on themselves while they are on the field. Rotherham and Wigan are in action on Saturday afternoon, and supporters will have eyes and ears on those games as well as the one at Stadium MK

Automatic promotion is still on the table for MK Dons as they enter the final week of the season, but while fans in the stands at Stadium MK may have half an eye and an ear on results elsewhere tomorrow, Harry Darling says the players cannot afford to do the same.

Rotherham have slipped up several times in recent weeks, allowing Dons to stay in the hunt. However, with their own back-to-back defeats, they remain outsiders in the race for the top two.

On Tuesday, Dons fans were buoyant from as early as the third minute after news of Burton’s first goal against the Millers but despite the positive news from elsewhere, defender Darling said the players cannot afford any further distractions while they are playing.

He said: “We weren't aware on Tuesday of what was going on elsewhere, and I don't think we'd want to either because we'd be thinking of other things and not on what we were supposed to be doing. Whatever happens elsewhere happens, we concentrate on ourselves.

“We can only control what we can control, and you know what football is like, anything can happen at any time. As long as we do what we need to do, we'll aim for maximum points but we want finish strong.

“It's still all to play for, but we can only concentrate on doing our job right. Hopefully we go up automatically, and if not we get a play-off spot.”

Morecambe fighting to avoid the drop

Harry Darling celebrates his goal against Morecambe earlier this season

While the first half performance against Oxford was as complete a showing as Dons have delivered lately, their 4-0 win over Morecambe back in November.

The 4-0 romp was, from the outside at least, as comfortable as Dons have looked all season but for Liam Manning, it was far from that.

“It was freezing cold that day!” he said. “And I think the scoreline flattered us that day. We played well and didn't give them too much, it wasn't as comfortable as it seemed. Twiney and Matt O'Riley combined well that day. It feels forever ago, but they've had a turn over in players and manager since then so they're a different beast now.

“They're a difficult team who have picked up some important points recently. They're well set-up, hardworking and honest. They're a tough side to play against. We can only control what we can, but it's up to us to match them and if we can do that, we'll do what we need to.

“Watching some of their clips, they do not give up on anything. It makes any team dangerous.”

Morecambe sit three points outside the relegation zone, and know any points they can get at Stadium MK will do their chances of survival no end of good as they enter the final week of the season.

Dons meanwhile will be looking to remain in the fight for the top two with a victory, while a spot in the play-offs at the very least will also be secured too should they do so.

Darling, who scored in the game at the Globe Arena, said the Shrimps will be just as keen to win as Dons will tomorrow, making it far from an easy task.

“It will be a tough game,” he said. “We played really well at their place, put in a good team performance. They're still fighting at the botom and they'll need to win as much as we do. It should be a good game.

“Anyone can beat anyone on their day and we have ot turn up tomorrow and prepare well. We'll give them the respect they deserve and hopefully put in a decent performance.”