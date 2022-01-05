Tennai Watson

A disappointed Tennai Watson said MK Dons must now focus on the bigger picture of League One after they were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night to a stoppage time winner by Charlton Athletic.

Jonathan Leko headed past Franco Ravizzoli at the death to send the Addicks into the hat for the quarter final draw on Thursday, leaving Liam Manning and his side stunned at the full-time whistle, having controlled much of the second half at The Valley.

Now out of all cup competitions this season, Dons only have League One to focus on between now and May, which Watson said was scant consolation after going out of the Trophy.

He said: “We didn't come into the game with the mindset that we wanted to concentrate on the league, but the schedule is a bit more open now. We've got to move on. The boys are focussed on the next game now, we know the job at hand and we know the bigger picture.

“It was frustrating really. There were positives to take, we played well but you're never happy after a loss.

“There were a lot of things in that game which could and should have gone our way.