Dons 'can't hide' from defensive frailties after draw with Sutton

MK Dons

After conceding four goals against relegated Sutton United on Saturday, Mike Williamson admitted MK Dons cannot gloss over their defensive shortcomings in recent weeks.

After conceding three against Harrogate Town last week, and four against Mansfield Town the week before, Dons drew 4-4 with the U’s, taking their total conceded to 11 goals in their last three matches and will need a much better defensive performance when they take on Crawley Town in the play-offs if they are to harbour aspirations of reaching the final at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Sutton go down fighting as Dons draw on final day of the season

“I can't hide, we have to make sure we look at that and make sure we learn from it,” said Williamson afterwards. “It was one of those games where you didn't really know what to expect. It was the last game of the season, it was a long-shot for them, they were relying on other results, and we knew they'd come with that belief.

“It was a good test for us, they had something to play for and we still got a lot of positives to take from it, as well as things to improve on.”

Read More Dons celebrate the end of the season with a Lap of Appreciation

While the action unfolded on the pitch at Stadium MK, as Dons three times squandered a two-goal advantage, the play-off picture changed several times too, with goals in stoppage time elsewhere in League Two leaving Barrow out of the top seven, while Crawley snatched seventh place to set-up the semi-final with Dons.