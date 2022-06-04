Dons capture striker Norwich City striker Dennis

Matt Dennis has signed for an undisclosed fee from Norwich City

MK Dons have made their first signing of the summer by securing Matthew Dennis from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.

The striker joins for an undisclosed fee, with the move becoming official on June 10 when the transfer window officially reopens.

The 20-year-old came came through the academy system at Arsenal before making a move as an 18-year-old to Carrow Road. The marksman finished the 2020/21 season as Norwich U23s’ top scorer, earning him a move to the National League with Southend on loan last season.

And at Roots Hall, he finished the season with eight goals in 16 starts.

Dennis has completed his medical at Stadium MK, and said: “I can’t wait to get started. I’ve spoken to the manager and he told me this is an opportunity for me. I’ll be looking to learn as much as I can from him and the other players here.”