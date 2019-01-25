Dons capture winger Wheeler on loan

MK Dons have signed winger David Wheeler on loan from Queens Park Rangers until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at Portsmouth, but with just one league start to his name, was recalled by Rangers on Thursday before completing a move to Stadium MK.

Manager Paul Tisdale is no stranger to Wheeler - he signed the wide man for Exeter from non-league Staines in 2013. During his time with the Grecians, Wheeler scored 39 goals in four seasons before QPR swooped in in 2017.

He scored on his debut for Rangers in a 3-2 defeat to Middlesbrough, but found first team opportunities limited at Loftus Road. He was sent on loan to Portsmouth for the season in August, but was recalled on Thursday.

Wheeler joins in time to be a part of the Dons squad to travel to Grimsby for Saturday's clash at Blundell Park.