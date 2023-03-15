Dons climb a spot in League One without playing as results fall kindly

Results in League One fell kindly for MK Dons as they climbed a place without kicking a ball on Tuesday night.

In four matches played, each of Dons’ next four opponents were in action, and crucially, two of them suffered defeats.

Accrington were reduced to 10-men as early as the tenth minute when keeper Lukas Jensen was sent off against Portsmouth, leaving them with a mountain to climb at the Wham Stadium. Pompey would run out comfortable 3-1 winners, despite having Joe Pigott, who scored the opener, sent off themselves with 24 minutes to go. It means they remain two points above Dons in the standings ahead of their clash on Saturday. Crucially though, Accrington remain above the drop zone line.

Morecambe were also beaten on Tuesday, thumped 4-1 at home to Charlton Athletic. The Addicks raced into a 3-0 lead before the break, with former Dons midfielder Scott Fraser adding a fourth in the second-half. The goal-difference hit taken by the Shrimps meant they drop to 22nd, promoting Dons to 21st in the standings.