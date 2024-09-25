Dons close in on Crawley boss Lindsey to replace Williamson

Scott Lindsey | Getty Images

The ex-Swindon Town manager looks set to be unveiled at Stadium MK

MK Dons are set to announce Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey as their new head coach, according to reports.

The 52-year-old led the Reds to promotion from League Two last season, beating Dons comprehensively in the semi-finals en route to the play-off final.

Mike Williamson departed for Carlisle United last Thursday, promoting Dons’ hunt for a new head coach, and Lindsey was quickly installed as the early favourite.

His odds were cut significantly over the weekend, and after the club held promising talks with candidates over the weekend, they look set to unveil the former Swindon Town man as the new head coach.

Dons have a busy schedule over the next few weeks too, playing four games in ten days, beginning this Saturday with their first ever trip to Bromley.