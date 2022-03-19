MK Dons earned another three points on the road against Cambridge United

Warren O’Hora’s second goal of the season earned MK Dons the victory over Cambridge United on Saturday as they closed the gap at the top of League One.

The Irishman’s strike on the hour mark, finding the bottom corner after Daniel Harvie’s long-throw, was enough to see off the U’s, setting a new club record of 11 unbeaten away games.

Rotherham’s 3-0 defeat at home to Shrewsbury means Dons are now just four points off top spot, remaining third in the standings.

Liam Manning made one change to his side for the game after last week's 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic, bringing back David Kasumu in the centre of the park in place of Josh McEachran. Connor Wickham returned to the bench, but after signing for the club on Friday afternoon, Brandon Mason was not a part of the squad.

The first half started and finished with both sides at full tilt. Troy Parrott squandered an early opportunity for the visitors before Jamie Cumming tipped Sam Smith's header onto the bar before Conor Coventry had to scoop Joe Ironside's follow-up off the line inside seven minutes.

Though Dons had a lot more of the ball, it didn't see them create an awful lot to trouble Dimitar Mitov in the U's net as the ball got hung up on the pitch.

With Cambridge's relentless pressing of Conor Coventry and David Kasumu, Dons found themselves stunted in their forward play, and from there, it was the hosts who looked the more dangerous on the front foot, with Harrison Dunk coming close to opening the scoring just a few minutes before half-time.

While there weren't many chances to get on their feet for, there were some fiery challenges flying in from both sides which had both sets of supporters irate and livening up the atmosphere.

Dons came out a much more lively side in the second half, and twice came close to opening the scoring through Twine but it would be an unlikely source who would give them the lead on the hour mark.

Not known for their long-throw routines, Daniel Harvie's launch into the box found Harry Darling but his header bobbled around in the box before falling to the feet of centre-half partner Warren O'Hora to coolly slot through a crowd of players and into the bottom corner, giving Dons the lead.

Twine should have doubled their advantage three minutes later when he got on the end of Kesler-Hayden's cross but he scuffed his effort wide.

The visitors continued to look a threat when they got into the Dons penalty area, and James Brophy saw sight of goal on a couple of occasions but could not test Cumming, while Ironside was caught off-guard when the ball made it to his feet inside six yards and slid his effort wide.

The latter stages were fairly comfortable for Manning's side in the end as they cruised to another victory on the road, equalling their longest unbeaten run away from home - now at 11 games.

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 6,325 (1,448)

Cambridge United: Mitov, Williams, Digby, Jones, Brophy, O'Neil (May 77), Ironside, Smith (Lankester 77), Dunk, Okedina, Knibbs (Hoolahan 70)

Subs not used: Tolaj, Sherring, Mannion, Worman

MK Dons: Cumming, O'Hora, Lewington, Darling, Kesler-Hayden, Harvie, Coventry, Kasumu (McEachran 53), Twine, Parrott (Boateng 70), Eisa

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kemp, Corbeanu, Wickham