Dons close to selling out away end in Burton Albion decider

MK Dons will be wearing red in the final away game of the season away at Burton

More than 1,300 fans will cheer on MK Dons in the season finale at Burton Albion on Sunday.

With the relegation battle going right down to the wire, Dons know a win would go a long way towards securing their League One status for another year.

The Brewers have offered Dons an allocation of 1,700 in the away end at the Pirelli Stadium. Travelling supporters have also been urged to wear red along with the team, who will be wearing their red away kit for the final time this season.

It will also be the final game in Dons shirts for loanees Jamie Cumming, Henry Lawrence, Paris Maghoma and Anthony Stewart, with the four set to return to their parent clubs.

Dons have won on each of their last three visits to the home of Burton – winning twice last season. Scott Twine’s 90th minute winner secured the spoils in a 1-0 win in the league game, while Jay Bird and Harry Darling scored in the 2-1 Papa John’s Trophy win.

