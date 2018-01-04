Dons confident of completing a signing before QPR clash

Robbie Neilson is hopeful he will have a new striker at his disposal by the end of play today (Thursday) ahead of their FA Cup third round game against QPR.

The Dons boss highlighted his side's lack of killer instinct as an area to improve during the January transfer window, and has moved quickly to bring in a new addition - believed to be a striker - within four days of the window re-opening.

READ MORE: Neilson confident of a new face in mid-January

"We're very close to getting one in, and we hope to have him in before Saturday," Neilson confirmed on Thursday morning. "We hope to get it over the line today (Thursday) and get him involved on Saturday.

"It's one we chased right through summer, but it didn't happen. We've now managed to secure that, fingers crossed, and he will be a massive boost."

Neilson also said the new player won't be the only new face in January, and reiterated his point, made last week, of having to move players out to make room for the incoming targets.

He said: "There's another player we're looking at, which won't be done in time for the weekend, but we hope for next week.

"We need to move a couple out and bring a couple in. We need more firepower, we haven't been scoring enough goals, but we need to stop conceding them too. That's something we can work and improve on. Our main focus is firepower and scoring though."