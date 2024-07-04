Dons confirm capture of Crawley's Kelly

Liam Kelly | Getty Images

The worst kept secret in League Two has finally been confirmed as MK Dons land the Crawley man

Although he was one of the big reasons MK Dons remain in League Two this season, new signing Liam Kelly hopes he can help the club go one step further next season.

The midfielder was voted man of the match in both of Crawley’s dominant play-off wins over Dons, and scored in the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra too, to send the Red Devils into the third tier.

But he becomes the seventh member of the Town side to depart this summer, with fellow Dons summer signing Laurence Maguire also making the switch to Stadium MK.

It is a move which will once again raise eyebrows, not least in Sussex where Kelly’s departure has already been heavily felt by fans on social media. Kelly made 45 outings for Crawley last term, scoring six goals - including one against Dons in the first leg, before capping his time with a strike at Wembley.

“I had an unbelievable season last year, not just me personally but as a team to get promotion,” said Kelly in his first interview with Dons. “Hopefully, I can use that experience.

“Obviously, last year (Dons) got close to doing it so hopefully with the learning that has come from that and both experiences combined, we can come together and have a really good season.

“The ambition of the club is simple: to get promoted. But it comes from us players to dig in and show why we should be getting promoted.”

Kelly’s deal has been a long time coming, with rumours breaking last week about his impending move, but once the wheels started rolling, it was one he was eager to get over the line.

He said: “It's been in the works for a while. When I first heard about it, I've been excited to try and get it done.

“The project that's building under the gaffer here is clear to see from the outside even when playing against MK Dons last season. It's a project that I was looking forward to get on board with when I first heard about it. I'm delighted to get it done.”

Head coach Mike Williamson added: “He speaks for himself doesn’t he. Everyone saw his exploits last season, and he fits the mould perfectly.