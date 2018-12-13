Dons' contract talks will be 'approached differently'

While most eyes will be on who MK Dons bring in during the January transfer window, equally as important will be who they can retain as contracts enter their final six months.

With several key names - including Chuks Aneke, Dean Lewington and Osman Sow - out of contract in the summer, they will be free to discuss their futures with other clubs with a view to leaving for free at the end of the season.

Manager Paul Tisdale said like signing a player from another club, approaching contract negotiations differs from player-to-player.

He said: "Every scenario is different – the leverage, the age of the player, fitness, the plan, the system we play. Some players we will approach differently to others. But we always have to respect those players in the same manner, whether we have a long term of short term deal with them.

"Ultimately, we're all here trying to do the best for ourselves. And if we succeed, at the end of the season, everyone will be better for it. The truth is, if people do leave off the back of success, they will be better for it. Football changes so quickly.

"I can't tell you where we will be at the end of January, so before we speculate about June, let's deal with January!"