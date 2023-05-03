News you can trust since 1981
Dons control their relegation fate again after Burton beat Cambridge

Relief for MK Dons as Burton do them a favour at the Pirelli Stadium

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 22:01 BST- 1 min read

MK Dons’ fate remains in their own hands heading into the final game of the season after Cambridge United were beaten 1-0 by Burton Albion.

Mark Helm’s 28th minute strike ensured the points for the Brewers, while keeper Jordan Amissah, who was making only his second League One appearance of the season on loan from Sheffield United, made a stunning save in stoppage time to keep the U’s at bay.

It means Dons remain just outside the relegation zone on 44 points, level with Morecambe and one ahead of Cambridge heading into the final day of the season, knowing a win at Burton on Sunday will be enough to keep them up.

