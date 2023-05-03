Dons control their relegation fate again after Burton beat Cambridge

MK Dons’ fate remains in their own hands heading into the final game of the season after Cambridge United were beaten 1-0 by Burton Albion.

Mark Helm’s 28th minute strike ensured the points for the Brewers, while keeper Jordan Amissah, who was making only his second League One appearance of the season on loan from Sheffield United, made a stunning save in stoppage time to keep the U’s at bay.

