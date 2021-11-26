Dons could be without key pair for Morecambe trip
Liam Manning is awaiting the fitness and availability of two forwards
Troy Parrott remains a doubt for MK Dons with covid protocols keeping him out of the last two matches
Max Watters limped out of the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek with a foot injury, while Liam Manning was coy on the return of Troy Parrott, who has missed the last two games through covid protocols.
“Max is sore to be fair,” said Manning ahead of the journey to Morecambe on Friday. “It was a bit of a freakish one in terms of the impact. He's struggling a bit to be totally honest. We'll see how he progresses in the next 24-48 hours.”
On Parrott’s return, Manning said: “There is a possibility with Troy. We're obviously following the protocols and making sure that he's looked after and he's in the best possible place.”