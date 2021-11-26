Dons could be without key pair for Morecambe trip

Troy Parrott remains a doubt for MK Dons with covid protocols keeping him out of the last two matches

MK Dons could be without two key attackers on Saturday for the game against Morecambe.

Max Watters limped out of the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek with a foot injury, while Liam Manning was coy on the return of Troy Parrott, who has missed the last two games through covid protocols.

“Max is sore to be fair,” said Manning ahead of the journey to Morecambe on Friday. “It was a bit of a freakish one in terms of the impact. He's struggling a bit to be totally honest. We'll see how he progresses in the next 24-48 hours.”