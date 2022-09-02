Dons could pose ‘biggest threat’ to Exeter so far this season

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor believes MK Dons could be their toughest test of the season so far when the sides meet at St James Park on Saturday.

The Grecians have come up to League One this season and won twice, drawn twice and lost twice en route to ninth in the third tier. The teams have not played each other since 2019, and not in League One since 2012.

Taylor and Liam Manning completed their pro-licences together and are on friendly terms but the Exeter boss feels Dons will offer up the biggest challenge they have faced since returning to the third tier.

“This is potentially the biggest test we’ve faced this season. They’re an impressive team,” Matt said.

“They’ve recruited well and recruited strongly - they’re a well backed football club. Looking at their recent results, they’ve found the winning formula.

“Their manager is someone I know well and I look forward to catching up with him on Saturday. The game could show the very best of what League One has to offer this weekend and that has to inspire us mentally.