Dons cult hero joins Bucks rivals Wycombe Wanderers

The Argentinian goalkeeper has joined the Chairboys

By Toby Lock
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Former MK Dons goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli has joined League One Wycombe Wanderers.

The 26-year-old Argentine spent most of his Dons career as the back-up to Andrew Fisher and then Jamie Cumming, having arrived on a free transfer from Eastbourne Borough in the summer of 2021.

Ravizzoli though would shoot to MK fame shirt though when, following the departure of Fisher to reunite with former boss Russell Martin at Swansea City, leaving him as the only senior keeper in the squad for the home game against bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Making his first career senior league start, Ravizzoli would keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, earning him cult status amongst the MK Dons supporters, with Argentina flags spotted in the Cowshed for weeks afterwards.

Making only three outings for the club last season, the popular keeper departed this summer before signing a deal with Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe.

