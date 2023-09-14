Dons cult hero joins Bucks rivals Wycombe Wanderers

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former MK Dons goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli has joined League One Wycombe Wanderers.

The 26-year-old Argentine spent most of his Dons career as the back-up to Andrew Fisher and then Jamie Cumming, having arrived on a free transfer from Eastbourne Borough in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ravizzoli though would shoot to MK fame shirt though when, following the departure of Fisher to reunite with former boss Russell Martin at Swansea City, leaving him as the only senior keeper in the squad for the home game against bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Making his first career senior league start, Ravizzoli would keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, earning him cult status amongst the MK Dons supporters, with Argentina flags spotted in the Cowshed for weeks afterwards.