Pete Winkelman agreed a deal to use the National Bowl as Dons’ training ground two years ago

Plans to move MK Dons’ training programme to the National Bowl has been handed a setback after the club withdrew their initial submission to Milton Keynes Council.

Work on pitches for the first team to use was due to begin before the end of the year, with plans already submitted with the council to begin work.

However, after objections raised by the council’s cycling officer about how the cycling club, which currently uses the Bowl as their home, will be moved in the interim, Dons withdrew their application.

The club has no designs on setting up elsewhere, but will resubmit plans later this year “which it is hoped can meet the expectations and ambitions of all the key stakeholders,” a club statement read.

“Two planning applications had been submitted to Milton Keynes Council, as part of a phased delivery of improvements to the Bowl, that would have allowed for the construction of first-team pitches and a temporary amenity building. The Club considered this approach would have minimal impact on the various stakeholders across the site whilst allowing the First Team access to train at the Bowl as quickly as possible.