Dons defender an unused substitute for New Zealand in Trans-Tasman Trophy

The MK Dons defender was an unused substitute on Wednesday night against Australia

By Toby Lock
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Tommy Smith has 50 international caps for New ZealandTommy Smith has 50 international caps for New Zealand
Defender Tommy Smith missed out on an opportunity to win his 51st international cap for New Zealand despite being part of the All Whites’ squad this week.

The Dons centre back joined up with his country as part of head coach Darren Bazeley’s first squad for a game against DR Congo in Murcia, Spain, and the Trans-Tasman Trophy clash with Australia at the GTech Community Stadium in London.

Smith though was called back to play for Dons on Saturday in the ill-fated 2-2 draw with Barrow at Stadium MK, which ultimately cost Graham Alexander his job, though Smith’s defensive performance was one of the stand-outs.

Returning to join up with his international team-mates for Wednesday night’s derby clash with the Australians, Smith was an unused substitute at Brentford’s stadium, watching on as goals from Mitchell Duke and Jackson Irvine secured the Socceroos the Trophy.

The former Colchester man picked up his 50th international cap back in March against China, where he captained the side. However, Smith was sent off with half-an-hour to go.

