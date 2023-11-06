News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Dons defender called up to represent New Zealand

The MK Dons defender is back in the squad for the All Whites

By Toby Lock
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tommy Smith has been called up to represent New Zealand in their November fixtures.

The 33-year-old spent the majority of his childhood in the southern hemisphere, growing up in New Zealand and earning citizenship.

Most Popular

The MK Dons defender has made 50 appearances for the All Whites, and though he missed out on adding to his total recently in friendlies against DR Congo and Australia, he could feature in the games against Greece on November 17 and the Republic of Ireland on November 21.

Smith spoke to the Citizen a couple of weeks ago about his recent involvement with Darren Bazeley's first New Zealand camp, and that he sacrificed a potential cap to help Dons out in their hour of need.

His involvement in the latest squad means he is set to miss the League Two fixture against Dons' rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK on November 18, and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy game against Northampton Town on November 21.

Related topics:DefenderNew ZealandAustraliaLeague TwoStadium MKNorthampton TownGreeceRepublic of Ireland