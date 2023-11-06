Dons defender called up to represent New Zealand
The MK Dons defender is back in the squad for the All Whites
Tommy Smith has been called up to represent New Zealand in their November fixtures.
The 33-year-old spent the majority of his childhood in the southern hemisphere, growing up in New Zealand and earning citizenship.
The MK Dons defender has made 50 appearances for the All Whites, and though he missed out on adding to his total recently in friendlies against DR Congo and Australia, he could feature in the games against Greece on November 17 and the Republic of Ireland on November 21.
Smith spoke to the Citizen a couple of weeks ago about his recent involvement with Darren Bazeley's first New Zealand camp, and that he sacrificed a potential cap to help Dons out in their hour of need.
His involvement in the latest squad means he is set to miss the League Two fixture against Dons' rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK on November 18, and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy game against Northampton Town on November 21.