Dons defender called up to represent New Zealand

The MK Dons defender is back in the squad for the All Whites

Tommy Smith has been called up to represent New Zealand in their November fixtures.

The 33-year-old spent the majority of his childhood in the southern hemisphere, growing up in New Zealand and earning citizenship.

The MK Dons defender has made 50 appearances for the All Whites, and though he missed out on adding to his total recently in friendlies against DR Congo and Australia, he could feature in the games against Greece on November 17 and the Republic of Ireland on November 21.