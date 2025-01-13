Dons defender linked with League One move during window
Out-of-favour defender Jack Tucker has been linked with a move to League One side Crawley Town this month.
The 25-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Stadium MK, having made 81 appearances in two-and-a-half years since moving from Gillingham in 2022.
Ranging in and out of favour under five different managers during his time at MK1, Tucker has not played since November 12 when he played in the EFL Trophy, while his last league outing for Dons came in early October.
Business between Dons and Crawley has been a well-trodden path in the last few months, with Liam Kelly and Jay Williams both signing for the club, while head coach Scott Lindsey and his backroom staff also made the switch in September.
And the Reds look to be rekindling that relationship once more, reportedly showing interest in bringing Tucker to the Broadfield Stadium.
