Dons defender linked with League One move during window

Jack Tucker | Jane Russell

The MK Dons defender has not been seen in action for several months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Stadium MK, having made 81 appearances in two-and-a-half years since moving from Gillingham in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranging in and out of favour under five different managers during his time at MK1, Tucker has not played since November 12 when he played in the EFL Trophy, while his last league outing for Dons came in early October.

Business between Dons and Crawley has been a well-trodden path in the last few months, with Liam Kelly and Jay Williams both signing for the club, while head coach Scott Lindsey and his backroom staff also made the switch in September.

And the Reds look to be rekindling that relationship once more, reportedly showing interest in bringing Tucker to the Broadfield Stadium.