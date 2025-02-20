Dons defender spent the weekend in hospital with serious infection

Jack Sanders | Jane Russell

The 25-year-old is back at home recovering from a kidney infection

Defender Jack Sanders was hospitalised for four days over the weekend after suffering a kidney infection.

The 25-year-old centre-back signed from St Johnstone during the January transfer window and had featured in all three of MK Dons’ games prior to Saturday’s trip to Tranmere Rovers.

But he missed the game at Prenton Park with the reason given as illness, but the full extent of the concerns were confirmed by head coach Scott Lindsey on Thursday.

“Jack has had a really nasty kidney infection,” Lindsey explained. “His numbers were really high and we were really worried about him, so he spent several nights in hospital.

“He travelled with us to Tranmere but we sent him home on Friday and he ended up in hospital through to Monday on a drip and really strong antibiotics. He's out now, he's at home, and we hope he will be able to train with us again next week. We've got to keep a close eye on him.

“He had a similar issue at his former club, and had been on a strong course of antibiotics, but we thought it had cleared when he signed. In fact, it was still there.

“In the games he's played, we can now see he hasn't been at 100 per cent beause there was still some infection in his body. After the games at Doncaster and Barrow, he said he really towards the end of the games and he didn't understand why. Now we know the reason.

“We've not seen the best of Jack Sanders yet, so he will be like a new player again when he’s fully fit.”

In better news for Dons though, Newcastle loanee Joe White looks set to return to the first-team for this Saturday’s trip to Bradford, having missed the last three.

Lindsey confirmed: “Joe is back in contention for the weekend. He has been brilliant this week, he looks like he's got his spark back.

“We've had to rest him but he's back and hopefully we'll see him on the pitch on Saturday.”