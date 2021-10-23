David Kasumu battles it out with Rotherham’s Michael Smith during the Millers’ 3-0 win over MK Dons at Stadium MK

David Kasumu praised Rotherham’s performance in their 3-0 win at Stadium MK on Saturday, but said MK Dons must bounce back against Crewe Alexandra next week.

It is now three defeats in four League One matches for Liam Manning’s side, who dropped to seventh after suffering their heaviest reverse of the season against the Millers.

Kasumu said the visitors, who extended their unbeaten run to nine games, deployed their game plan excellently, and highlighted where Dons need to improve.

“It's not a great result,” said the Dons midfielder. “Rotherham are a good side, they showed that today. They're efficient in what they do, they came with a lot of energy and aggression and we didn't match that.

“We started the game alright, but when the goal went in we got flat for a bit. We have to look ahead to the next few games and hopefully we can turn it around.

“We still had chances to get back into the game. Today just wasn't our day. We had a lot of the ball, but today we needed to be more thorough in the final third.