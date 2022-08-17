Dons ‘didn’t do a lot to win the game’ against Vale, claims Clarke

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke did not feel MK Dons had to do an awful lot to deal his side their second defeat of the season last night.

Two Bradley Johnson goals, one in either half, ensured Liam Manning’s side picked up their first points of the season, though Ellis Harrison’s late header made for a nervous finale for the home side.

And while his side were on the receiving end of the defeat, Clarke felt Dons did not cause his side too many problems.

"It's a frustrating evening," Clarke said. "They haven't done a lot to win the game, and we're frustrated with our quality at times, and getting the right forward cohesion.

“We got into some good positions, but we didn't have a good final ball, finish, a clinical pass. We're coming away scratching our heads because we haven't shown the right composure.”

