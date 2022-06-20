Dons discover two of their Papa John’s Trophy opponents

The Papa John’s Trophy. MK Dons lifted the trophy in 2008 under the name Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

MK Dons will take on Walsall and Cheltenham Town in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

Playing twice last season in League One, Dons picked up four points from six from Cheltenham, while they have not crossed paths with League Two’s Walsall since 2018.

Liam Manning’s side must wait until Thursday to discover their U21s opponent, with the draw taking place on Sky Sports News at around 11.30am.

There are eight Invited U21 clubs in the Southern Section: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United.

Two of Dons’ three matches will be played at Stadium MK, with the U21s side travelling to Milton Keynes for the fixture.

Match 1 of the competition will be played in the week commencing August 29; Match 2 of the competition will be played in the week commencing September 19; Match 3 of the competition will be played in the week commencing October 17.

Dons have also discovered their number in Thursday’s Carabao Cup draw. They will be ball 19 in the draw, set to take place at 2.30pm.