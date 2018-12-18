Dons dish out the festive cheer on the children's ward at Milton Keynes Hospital
Not everyone is lucky enough to spend Christmas at home this year, so players from MK Dons visited poorly children at Milton Keynes Hosptial on Tuesday to give out presents.
Alex Gilbey, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Ryan Harley, Mitch Hancox, Lee Nicholls and Joe Walsh played Father Christmas, handing out presents and playing with some of the youngsters spending the festive period in hospital. For more pics, visit our Facebook Page.
Watch the video of Dons playing Father Christmas!
Pictures by Jane Russell
MK Dons visit MK Hospital
jpimedia
jpimedia
jpimedia
jpimedia
