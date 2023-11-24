Dons drawn against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in Bristol Street Motors Trophy

Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Ball & Shirt Branding - The EFL Trophy title sponsor

MK Dons will host Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the round of 32 in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Dons progressed as Group N winners, with a 100 per cent record, picking up wins over Chelsea U21s, Oxford United and Northampton Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brighton meanwhile finished second in their group after being Walsall, losing to Shrewsbury on penalties before beating group winners Forest Green Rovers on penalties.

The sides have played each other on two previous occasions in this competition - in 2017 an 2018. Dons won the first match 2-0 with goals from Gboly Ariyibi and Aaron Tshibola, before losing 3-2 at Stadium MK the following season when a hat-trick from Aaron Connelly secured the win for the young Seagulls.