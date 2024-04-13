Dons duo pay tribute to Mansfield for all-but sealing automatic promotion

Mansfield celebrate with their travelling support

After effectively sealing promotion to League One with their win at Stadium MK, Dons boss Mike Williamson paid tribute to Mansfield Town.

Five years ago, the Stags and Dons went head-to-head on the final day of the season in a winner-takes-all clash at MK1, with Paul Tisdale’s side taking the spoils that day, and with it automatic promotion. But fast forward and Nigel Clough’s men were comprehensive 4-1 winners over Williamson’s side, and now just need a point from their remaining three games to secure a spot back in the third tier.

“Mansfield deserve a lot of credit for their performance and what they've done over the season,” said Williamson afterwards.

“It's disappointing on a lot of fronts, with our performance the score line. My over-riding thoughts are to congratulate Mansfield over the course of the season, and over the course of the game.”

Midfielder Stephen Wearne said Mansfield expertly nullified Dons’ threats and made life very difficult for them to get into their stride at Stadium MK.

He added: “They're a good outfit and have ben at the top of the league all season for a reason. They've got some good players, some experienced players and made it really difficult for us today.