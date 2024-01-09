Dons duo pick up nominations after unbeaten and record-breaking December

It is a double nomination for MK Dons in the League Two monthly awards

Dean Lewington and Mike Williamson have been nominated for the EFL monthly awards

Dean Lewington has been nominated for League Two's Player of the Month for December after the MK Dons skipper became the EFL's all-time leading appearance maker for a single club.

The 39-year-old surpassed Swindon Town's John Trollope for the most league appearances last month, but also helped Dons to four wins out of four in the division, keeping clean sheet in three of them.

It is double delight for MK Dons too, with head coach Mike Williamson nominated for Manager of the Month - a second consecutive nomination for the boss in only his second full month at the club.

The winners will be announced on Friday.

Player of the month contenders:

Macaulay Langstaff - Notts County: A further four goals and two assists for League Two’s leading scorer, who has adjusted seamlessly to life in the Sky Bet EFL. His first career hat-trick since leaving non-league football was sealed with an exquisite, whipped finish against Morecambe.

Dean Lewington - MK Dons: The seemingly eternal 39-year-old was at his composed best in a defence that kept three clean sheets in four games. Lewington also broke the record for EFL appearances for a single club when he played his 771st Dons game in the win over Colchester.

Kieron Morris Tranmere Rovers: Morris used his wand of a left foot to telling effect in December with three goals and an assist. Especially sweet was his caressed strike from the edge of the area against Newport. He was also diligent in tracking back to help his full-back.

Ben Whitfield - Barrow: Whitfield has re-invented himself from a winger with great vision and delivery to a second striker. His impeccable technique was seen in a volley on the turn at Crewe and a stunning strike against Accrington among his four goals and an assist in four games.

Manager of the month contenders:

Mike Williamson has been nominated for Manager of the Month for a second month in a row

Nigel Adkins - Tranmere Rovers: A turnaround begun in November gathered pace with Tranmere winning four of their five games with an 11-4 goals differential and moving into mid-table, riding the wave of positivity and belief Adkins has instilled at Prenton Park.

Nigel Clough - Mansfield Town: Mansfield continue to look upwards under Clough, who guided them to three two-goal victories, 10 points from four unbeaten games and into the automatic promotion places with the same quiet efficiency that has characterised their campaign.

Mat Sadler - Walsall: Autumn was difficult for Sadler with a slew of injuries. With them largely resolved, he has found a settled system and a rhythm that earned Walsall 12 points from five games, including convincing wins over promotion contenders Crewe and Wrexham.

