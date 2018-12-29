Dons eager to find their feet away from home against Cobblers

MK Dons will be keen to bounce back from consecutive defeats when they travel to neighbours Northampton later today.

Boxing Day's defeat to Cheltenham is the first time Dons have lost back-to-back under Paul Tisdale. But sitting second in League 2 at the half way stage, Dons will want to round out 2018 with a win at Sixfields.

Their last trip there came almost a year ago, on January 20. On that day, a 2-1 defeat to the Cobblers saw the end of the line for Robbie Neilson in charge. Both sides would be relegated to League 2 this season and while Dons began well under their new boss, Northampton struggled to find their feet under Dean Austin and parted ways with him. However, under Keith Curle, their fortunes changed initially with a string of four wins after the 1-0 loss at Stadium MK in October.

Cobblers have won just once though since November 10, but in those 10 games, have lost just twice and drawing seven times. Dons had lost just once until they suffered defeat at Stevenage earlier this month, and have lost in each of their last three road trips - at Grimsby, Stevenage and Cheltenham.

Their recent record at Sixfields is not sparkling either, with their last away win over Cobblers coming in August 2013.