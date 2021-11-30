Dons eager to progress but wary of difficult Leyton Orient challenge

Assistant head coach Chris Hogg said MK Dons will be fielding a side they believe can see off League Two side Leyton Orient in the Papa John’s Trophy

Heading into the knock-out stages of the Papa John’s Trophy, MK Dons will be putting out a strong team to take on Leyton Orient this evening in a bid to progress.

Dons have a mini-break between games after tonight, not playing again until they take on Plymouth next Wednesday night, and can afford to field a strong side for the game at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Their 4-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday earned eight of Liam Manning’s side a spot in the League One team of the week, but the head coach is still expected to make changes but his assistant, Chris Hogg, said the team they put out will be one they believe can beat the League Two side.

“We want to win every game, and it's another opportunity for us to go out there and express ourselves, and to show our identity,” said Hogg.

“Every day and every game is an opportunity to go and stamp your mark on your position. Liam has been clear on earning the right to play. If you're playing well, you'll keep your spot and if not, there are boys there willing to step in.

“One thing for sure is we'll put a team out we think can win and progress in the competition. It's one game at a time at the moment.”

Kenny Jackett’s side have been in good form this season, losing just three games all term and progressed to the second round winning all three of their group games. And despite their defeat to Northampton on Saturday, Hogg is expecting a tough evening in London.

He added: “I know a couple of the players well, and the manager has had an outstanding career. It will be a difficult challenge for us, one we'll have to be ready for.