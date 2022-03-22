Dons’ Easter fixtures shaken up with Sheffield Wednesday game televised

Tennai Watson get airborne the last time MK Dons appeared on Sky Sports, during the 1-1 draw with Plymouth in December. Their Good Friday game against Sheffield Wednesday will be moved to Saturday April 16 at 7.45pm.

MK Dons’ Easter schedule has faced a shake-up after Sky Sports chose their game with Sheffield Wednesday for television coverage.

Due to be played on Good Friday (April 15) at 3pm, the game will now be played on Saturday April 16 at 7.45pm, leaving countless travelling Owls fans outraged at the short-notice of the decision.

It also means Dons’ Easter Monday game with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium will also be moved, from Monday April 18 to Tuesday April 19, again at 7.45pm.

Dons were last on Sky Sports earlier this season against Plymouth Argyle back in December, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw.