Dons emphatically hammered by Crawley in play-off KO

MK Dons 1-5 Crawley Town (Crawley win 8-1 on aggregate)

MK Dons suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat at home to Crawley Town as their slim play-off hopes were emphatically extinguished on Saturday night.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Dons were on the back foot from the off, conceding after just three minutes to set the tone for the rest of the night. Jay Williams got that goal, before Danilo Orsi bagged a brace either side of half-time. Max Dean scored in first-half stoppage time and then missed a second-half penalty before substitute Jack Roles added another, and Orsi completed his hat-trick and the rout to win 8-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest news ahead of kick-off came in goal for MK Dons, with Filip Marschall returning to the side for the first time since April 1, coming ahead of Michael Kelly. Kyran Lofthouse also returned to the side ahead of Cameron Norman who dropped to the bench.

Knowing they had to overturn a huge three-goal deficit, Dons started where they left off at the Broadfield Stadium and conceded inside the opening three minutes to leave themselves with an even bigger challenge to overcome. Marschall's ball out to Gilbey looked pretty straight forward, but the skipper made a rare mistake to lose possession, and it allowed Jay Williams to roll the ball into the corner to give Crawley the lead on the night.

While the fans tried to maintain the atmosphere inside Stadium MK, Crawley's four-goal advantage in the tie was beginning to show. As the hosts grew in desperation, physical challenges began to fly in, with Max Dean getting away with what looked like a stamp on Williams.

Dons though would have a couple of efforts as they sought a way back into the game - Joe Tomlinson twice forced keeper Corey Addai into saves, while the keeper's blushes were spared when he cleared only as far as Alex Gilbey, but the Dons skipper could not capitalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Crawley had done little to threaten Marschall's goal, they would get a second on the half-hour mark when Daniel Harvie was caught out by Danilo Orsi, taking aim from the edge of the box and picking out the bottom corner.

With the air sucked out of Stadium MK, some fans headed for the exits early as Crawley led by five on aggregate, and those who remained voiced their displeasure and pleaded for more urgency from their side.

Though there would be a glimmer of hope in first-half stoppage time when Dean was able to prod home from close range, that hope would be firmly extinguished just three minutes after the restart. Crawley's swift one-touch football brilliantly exposed Dons' defence, and had three men over with just Marschall to beat, and Orsi got his second with ease.

Dons did not wholly down tools, but with every passing minute, hopes diminished ever further. The night and indeed the tie would be summed up when Harrison's cross was deemed to have hit a hand, but Max Dean's penalty was well saved by Addai with 22 minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley would continue to torment Dons, with Liam Kelly forcing Marschall to tip it onto the post, before substitute Jack Roles rifled in their fourth to really kick-start the party early.

Orsi would get his hat-trick in stoppage time to really force home the embarrassment.

Referee: Seb Stockbridge

Attendance: 10,053 (1,630)

MK Dons: Marschall, Tucker, O’Hora, Harvie, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Bate (Harrison 46), Payne (MJ Williams 56), Gilbey, Wearne (Tezgel 56), Dean

Subs not used: Kelly, Norman, Lewington, Robson

Crawley Town: Addai, Conroy, L Kelly, Maguire, Lolos (Roles 52), Orsi, Forster (Gordon 41), J Kelly, Williams (Tsaroulla 65), Campbell (Darcy 52), Wright (Mukena 46)

Subs not used: Sandford, Adeyemo