Dons expect to do business before the transfer window closes

MK Dons are expected to be busy before the close of the transfer window.

Having already signed Russell Martin and David Wheeler this month, manager Paul Tisdale is expecting the window to spark into life on Wednesday after Premier League sides full programme of fixtures on Tuesday.

Russell Martin was Dons' first signing of the window

Though he is not expecting any surprises to come his way, Tisdale believes Dons could be quite active before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

"I think tomorrow will be a really busy day," he said. "There has been a full programme in the Premier League, there is often a knock-on. It will be a last minute one. It has been a slow window and there will be a big carry-on over the net 48 hours.

"I can't tell you how that will manifest itself. I hope we get something that suits us. If not, no problem, we march on. It could be a very interesting next 48 hours.

"It won't be a case of us waiting, we have a lot of good ideas and they have been pushing those ideas for a week or two. We will just have to wait our turn. We might get the odd occasion when something falls into our lap, but we cannot rely on that. It will be a bit of a frenzy."