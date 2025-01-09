Dons expect to sign one and sell one imminently
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
MK Dons are close to bringing in a new face to the squad, while are preparing for one to leave too.
Tommy Leigh, heavily linked with a move to Bradford City, appears on the brink of a move to Valley Parade, while head coach Scott Lindsey also admitted he was close to making a signing ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United.
He confirmed: “We're close, really close in bringing one in and quite close to one going out as well, so we're like for like in terms of numbers. But we're close and haven't got it over the line yet.
“When you see the player we're looking to bring in, it's clear what we're lacking so I'm excited to get it over the line.”
When pressed on the name, Lindsey would not commit, adding: “I can't yet, not until it’s signed.”
One man who has been linked with Dons this month has been Crawley Town’s Jay Williams. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, has made just 11 appearances for Crawley this term, and is out of contract at the end of the season despite playing a big part in their promotion from League Two under Lindsey.
Last week, Crawley boss Rob Elliot said he expected Williams to depart this month in the midst of speculation surrounding his future.
So far, Dons’ only activity in the January window has been to see striker Sonny Finch return to parent club Middlesbrough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.