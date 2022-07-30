Dons expecting a similar test against Cambridge United on opening day

MK Dons are not expecting an easy ride in the opening day fixture with Cambridge United.

Games between the sides at the Abbey Stadium have been settled by a single goal in Dons’ favour each time, most recently Warren O’Hora’s strike back in March to secure the three points.

While Dons have gone through a significant change in personnel, Cambridge have, by and large, a similar side to the one Mark Bonner finished with last season.

Manning is therefore expecting a similar test to the one Dons faced in March when they kick off later today.

“You know their culture there, their terrific group of players in terms of attitude and work rate and their level has really improved. That's a credit to Mark and his staff. Mark has done a terrific job there.

“It will be a really tough game, with a tight pitch and there will be a good energy around the place. It's a great first game to be a part of.”

Dons skipper Dean Lewington added: “We're expecting a similar game to last season I think. It could have gone either way.