Dons face a striker shortage with trio missing through injury

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MK Dons could be facing a striker shortage, despite signing Ellis Harrison on transfer deadline day.

None of Mo Eisa, Jonathan Leko and Matt Dennis have trained this week having suffered various issues over the last few weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have joined MJ Williams in the treatment room, with the former Bolton man out effectively since the defeat to Crawley Town in August, though he was able to make a late cameo against Doncaster Rovers a couple of weeks ago.

Ash Hunter has been absent from training this week, having limped in the first-half against Crewe, and was due for a scan on his injury on Wednesday.

“Fortunately, we brought players in before the window or we'd be seriously down on numbers,” admitted Graham Alexander.

“We've got a few out at the moment. MJ has been missing for a few weeks - he's had an injection to settle his issue down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mo has missed this week too. He had a few runs at half-time at Crewe but said his foot was killing him. We felt it prudent not to put him on. It's not the time to risk people like that.