Dons face to face Coventry City in FA Cup

MK Dons will take on League 2 side Coventry City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

City beat Premier League Stoke in the third round, ending Mark Hughes' time in charge at the Britannia Stadium, while Dons beat Championship QPR 1-0 at Loftus Road to book their spot in the fourth round.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins said: "They'll be as pleased as we are. It's fairly local, but the last time we went we won 3-2 and took a big following. Hopefully we can go and get a good result."

The pair played as recently as last season before Coventry were relegated to the fourth tier. Dons were winners in both fixtures, triumphing 2-1 at the Ricoh Arena before a 1-0 win at Stadium MK.

The fourth round will be played between Friday January 26 and Monday January 29.