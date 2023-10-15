News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

Dons face visit to League One opposition in FA Cup first round

The first round draw has been made for the world’s most famous trophy

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

MK Dons will take on League One opposition in the form of Reading in the first round of the FA Cup.

The draw, made on Sunday, pitches Graham Alexander’s side against Ruben Selles’ men at the Madejski Stadium on the weekend beginning November 4.

There have only been three meetings between the sides down the years, with two of them coming in the Championship. Dons drew 0-0 at the Madejski Stadium before winning 1-0 at Stadium MK thanks to a dramatic Joe Walsh volley late in the day. The last game between the sides came in 2016 in the League Cup when, after a 2-2 draw in Berkshire, the Royals progressed on penalties.

Related topics:OppositionLeague OneReadingGraham AlexanderRoyalsStadium MK