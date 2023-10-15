Dons face visit to League One opposition in FA Cup first round
The first round draw has been made for the world’s most famous trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
MK Dons will take on League One opposition in the form of Reading in the first round of the FA Cup.
The draw, made on Sunday, pitches Graham Alexander’s side against Ruben Selles’ men at the Madejski Stadium on the weekend beginning November 4.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There have only been three meetings between the sides down the years, with two of them coming in the Championship. Dons drew 0-0 at the Madejski Stadium before winning 1-0 at Stadium MK thanks to a dramatic Joe Walsh volley late in the day. The last game between the sides came in 2016 in the League Cup when, after a 2-2 draw in Berkshire, the Royals progressed on penalties.