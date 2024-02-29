Dons fans warned to be on best behaviour in sold out away end

MK Dons fans at AFC Wimbledon in 2022

MK Dons supporters celebrate Troy Parrott's remarkable volley to equalise against AFC Wimbledon in April 2022

MK Dons will be roared on by a sold out away end at Plough Lane on Saturday when they take on AFC Wimbledon, but have been warned by their club not to cause any unnecessary damage.

The full allocation of 850 tickets has been sold for the game as supporters make the journey to south London for the first time since April 2022.

But like in the reverse fixture last month, MK Dons have released a statement urging those who will be at Plough Lane not to cost the club by causing damage to the AFC Wimbledon stadium.

A statement read: "Ahead of this weekend's match between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon, the club is encouraging all fans travelling to London to show their support appropriately.

"While we know this fixture can provoke strong emotions, MK Dons fans should demonstrate their support positively by getting behind Mike Williamson's team.

"Neither club wants to see negative behaviour that damages the stadium.

"The cost of such damage is picked up by the clubs, meaning less money to spend on what really matters.

"The message from MK Dons is clear – get behind the team in a manner which positively represents the club.