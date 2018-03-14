Dons finally put it together for their man Dan

Forty-nine days won’t have felt much long for Dan Micciche, but his MK Dons side have finally picked up a win.

Micciche, having picked up just two points from his opening eight games in charge, has been nothing if not consistent in his faith in his side and his ‘plan’ and on Tuesday night, it all came together.

The 3-2 win over Rotherham at Stadium MK had a bit of everything - falling behind after 10 minutes to Semi Ajayi’s finish left Dons staring at yet another humbling at home, and that was before Chuks Aneke missed an absolute sitter from inside six yards.

But determined to make amends, Aneke barged Anthony Forde off the ball to unleash Robbie Muirhead to score his second in three games nine minutes before the interval.

Dons were good value for their goal, certainly the better side against the high-flying Millers, so it was probably about right when Peter Pawlett tapped in Aneke’s wayward strike five minutes later to send Dons in 2-1 up at the break.

When Muirhead lashed in his second shortly after half time, Dons looked home and hosted.

MK Dons celebrate their win over Rotherham

But there was more to come. Ajayi thought he’d pulled one back for Rotherham, but didn’t account for Lee Nicholls’ unbelievable right-handed save to deny the defender a brace.

There was little he could do deny Jon Taylor late on, but the damage had been done, and Dons finally had another for the wins column, and the first one in Micciche’s career.

The result still leaves them in the League 1 drop zone, but with bottom club Bury the visitors on Saturday, Micciche’s side head into the game with momentum - something they’ve not had under his tenure so far.

If they still have an escape plan, it was finally put into action on Tuesday night.