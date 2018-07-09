Dons first team ready for their first run-out of the season

MK Dons' first team get back on the field this evening (Monday) when they take on St Neots Town.

Travelling to Rowley Park for the 7.45pm kick off, manager Paul Tisdale is expected to name a strong squad for the game with many first teamers getting their first runs outs of the summer.

Newport Pagnell Town vs MK Dons

On Saturday, Dons got their campaign off to a winning start, with Edu Rubio's team of youngsters beating Newport Pagnell Town 3-0 at Willen Road on Saturday.

Goals came from Liam Sole and Sam Nombe, and there was a welcome return for Dylan Asonganyi after a lengthy spell in the treatment room.

The trip to St Neots is not Dons' first - they were 4-1 winners when the sides met in July 2011, with goals from Stephen Gleeson and Jabo Ibehre, while trialists Jay O'Shea and John Dunleavy also got on the scoresheet for Karl Robinson's side.

Rowley Park is a familiar place for Dons assistant manager Matt Oakley, who played for the Saints nearly 25 years ago.

Newport Pagnell Town vs MK Dons

He said: “I was a schoolboy at Arsenal for two years but left when I was 14 to join St Neots Town, where my Dad was playing. I played a year there and we were quite a successful team. We had some good players there. It will be great to go back.

“I have great memories of my time there."