Dons flex their muscles in the window but now must live up to expectation

A review of MK Dons’ summer transfer window

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deadline day may have come and gone without much incident, but MK Dons’ window on the whole could later down the line be seen as one of the most important for the club.

Summer windows over the last three years have been given similar monikers, as indeed have January windows but the success of those has been judged on the pitch, and not a lot has gone right there over that period. The same too will be made of this window too, but given the calibre of player added to the ranks over the last few months, expectation is set to peak with this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Warne’s arrival has shaken up everything at Stadium MK. From the decor, the approach, the style of football, there is not a lot remaining of regimes past behind the scenes. The squad itself still has a lot of familiar faces from last season and beyond, but even those players look like new versions of themselves, all out to impress the head coach.

And impress they must, because through the door this summer have marched a procession of recruits, the majority of which have come from higher divisions with big reputations and firm expectations: they’re not here to play in League Two.

Three of the ten in this summer played Championship football last season, five played in League One while Marvin Ekpiteta had European experience with Hibs, so the prospect of playing more than a year in the fourth tier is not what they made moves for.

The new owners, now into their second year, have not been shy in splashing the cash. Trying to be clever with their spending, not wanting to break the bank and trusting in the process was a great idea in theory last season, but they certainly did not expect their new team to plummet from fourth place when they took over to finishing 19th come the end of the following season. Fundamentally, Dons’ approach to almost everything last season failed. That’s where Warne came in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a similar position to the players he has convinced to move to Milton Keynes, Warne also does not want to hang around in this division for longer than he has to. Known to have had suitors in higher divisions before plumping for a move to MK1, Warne has rattled cages, thrown out a tried-and-tested (and-often-failed) style of football Dons would previously live and die by in favour of old-fashioned football. Wingers, pace, crosses, set-pieces, players who can win headers.

It has meant a wholly new approach to transfers too, not just in terms of the profile of players but also the pool in which Dons can go fishing. The owner’s willingness to give Warne the backing he wanted and needed has helped massively in luring players to the club, allowing the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Aaron Collins and Callum Paterson to name but three to even consider Milton Keynes this season.

With those players, Warne has also brought in experience over youth, which for years was a role reversed for Dons. It has meant that the majority of the team now is of prime footballing age and has caused congestion issues when it comes to registering everyone, especially with the new EFL squad size limits. It left them with a one-on, one-out policy by deadline day, though the vast majority of their work had already been done by that point.

A handful of signings last season marked Dons’ intent for the division to see, but this window laid out their ambitions in no uncertain terms. Still with work to do to get everything to click into place on the field, Warne now has all his pieces to work with for the next few months. The expectation is there, and realising those expectations will be the biggest challenge yet.