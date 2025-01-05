Dons forward linked with a reunion with former Gateshead bosses
Stephen Wearne has been linked with a reunion with two of his former coaches as both Carlisle United and Crawley Town have been reportedly interested in signing him this month.
The 24-year-old has made just 14 appearances for MK Dons this season, and only six times under boss Scott Lindsey. His only goal this season came in Mike Williamson’s final game in charge - the 2-1 loss to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy in September. After a brief run in the side recently, Wearne’s last outing game in the 6-3 thumping at the hands of Newport County before Christmas, and has not been a part of Lindsey’s match-day squads since.
Earlier this season, Wearne admitted his performances this season have not been up to his own standard. Brought in from Gateshead 12 months ago by former boss Williamson, he scored four goals and provided six assists in 19 appearances, but has struggled this term.
With the opening of the January transfer window, he has been linked with a reunion with Williamson - who was also his manager at the Heed - at Carlisle this month.
Not only Carlisle though, former coach Rob Elliot, who also worked with Wearne at Gateshead, has been linked with a move for the attacker to take him to League One’s Crawley Town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.