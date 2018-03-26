Dons' frustration with Blackpool draw

Dan Micciche and Dean Lewington both expressed their frustration after MK Dons drew 0-0 with Blackpool on Saturday.

Having won their previous two coming in to the game, Dons were unable to break the deadlock against the Seasiders despite having by far the better chances.

Sean Longstaff hit the barn the final minute for the visitors, but Joe Lumley in the Blackpool net made a string of great saves to deny Robbie Muirhead, Ike Ugbo and Chuks Aneke.

With Northampton Town losing to Fleetwood and Oldham without a game, Dons missed the opportunity to escape the League 1 drop zone.

"I was pleased with the performance," said boss Micciche afterwards. "We looked solid and the clean sheet shows that, and they only had one shot on target.

"We created four or five great chances and the only thing we've not done is score. The substitutions were made to win the game - I couldn't have gone any more attacking.

Dan Micciche felt Dons did enough to beat Blackpool

"A month ago, we wouldn't have got anything today, we'd have been punished for a mistake, or a deflection or something. From a confidence point of view, it's seven points from nine which we'd all have taken a week and a half ago."

Captain Dean Lewington admitted being disappointed with the draw, feeling he and his team-mates did enough to deserve the three points.

He said: "We've targeted the home games to get maximum points so on that front we're disappointed to come away with only one. But it's another point towards our tally and some positives to take too.

"I think their first shot was in the 90th minute when they hit the bar. They're a good team, they pass it well and they've got some good players. But on the balance, we dominated, had a few chances. On another day, they go in."

Captain Dean Lewington

The result, however, sees Dons turn around their fortunes, having picked up seven points from a possible nine, having collected just two from a possible 21 under Micciche prior to this current run.

He added: "The selfish side of me wanted nine. If you'd have asked me when we were 1-0 down after 10 minutes against Rotherham, I'd have taken seven points out of nine. We've scored five goals against some good sides.

"We can control the controllables. We have to focus on ourselves, our targets, our style and make sure everyone is fresh and tactically ready. It has been a good day for us and a good period."